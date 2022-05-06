NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 332 AM EDT Fri May 6 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM EDT Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet expected for New York Harbor. * WHERE...New York Harbor, including Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook Bay, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 feet expected for Long Island Sound and Gardiners Bay. * WHERE...Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays. * WHEN...From 2 AM Saturday to 6 PM EDT Sunday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather