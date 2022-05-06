NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Fri May 6 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to 6 PM EDT

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening

to 6 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3

to 5 feet expected for New York Harbor.

* WHERE...New York Harbor, including Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook

Bay, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock

Bay.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM EDT

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas

3 to 5 feet expected for Long Island Sound and Gardiners Bay.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...From 2 AM Saturday to 6 PM EDT Sunday.

