NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 1003 AM EDT Fri May 13 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT\/Port Jefferson NY to the Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT\/Port Jefferson NY, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.