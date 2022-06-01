NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

347 AM EDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Long Island Sound West of New Haven CT / Port Jefferson NY...

At 347 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

over Baxter Estates, moving southeast at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 4089 7380 4096 7374 4097 7368 4099 7367

4105 7354 4090 7336 4088 7344 4087 7345

4085 7349 4087 7355 4090 7357 4089 7361

4080 7363 4079 7366 4084 7370 4079 7369

4080 7374 4075 7376 4085 7383 4090 7384

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather