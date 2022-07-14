NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 1149 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 40 NM... At 1149 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. This thunderstorm was located 9 nm west of Buoy 44025, moving northeast at 25 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. This a strong thunderstorm will likely produce winds to around 30 knots, and could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning may eventually be required when this storm reaches the nearshore waters. Boaters should consider heading for shore before the storm arrives. LAT...LON 4014 7325 4040 7339 4057 7309 4022 7281 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather