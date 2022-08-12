NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 12, 2022

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

925 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

The Open Waters 20 to 40 NM south of Moriches Inlet to Montauk

Point NY...

At 924 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 8 nm south of The Coastal Waters

Southeast Of Block Island to 22 nm south of Buoy 44017, moving east

at 20 knots.

Strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 4046 7142 4046 7144 4034 7179 4028 7193

4029 7234 4077 7162 4048 7140

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather