NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 353 AM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...The south shore and eastern bays of Long Island. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 5 AM EDT Thursday.