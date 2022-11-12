NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 12, 2022

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

250 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 8 to 13 feet on the ocean waters.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm,

Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to

the Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound East of

the Mouth of the Connecticut River, Peconic and Gardiners

Bays, and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock

Bay.

* WHEN...Until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt across

the Western Sound and NY Harbor and gusts up to 40 kt with seas

6 to 11 feet on the ocean waters.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, New York Harbor, and Sandy Hook NJ to Fire Island Inlet

NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather