NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

233 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to

11 ft.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm,

and Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut

River.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM EST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY THIS

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...W winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 3 to

5 ft.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound from Port Jefferson and New Haven

east to Orient Point and the Connecticut River, and Peconic

and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather