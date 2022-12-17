NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 17, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

303 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to

4 feet on Eastern Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of the Orient Point and the

Connecticut River, New York Harbor, and South Shore Bays from

Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to

5 feet on eastern Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound east of Orient Point and the

Connecticut River, and Peconic and Gardiners Bays.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 k. Seas 6 to 9

feet, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft by midnight.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Moriches Inlet NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt. Occasional gusts to 35 kt this

morning. Seas 7 to 10 feet, subsiding to around 5 ft by late

tonight.

* WHERE...Moriches Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.

