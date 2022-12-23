NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

331 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas

12 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard

extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

