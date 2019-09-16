NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

New York (Manhattan)-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bronx-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Queens-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Queens-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Nassau-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Nassau-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Southwestern Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Westchester-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Westchester-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rockland-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Putnam-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orange-

314 AM EDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

