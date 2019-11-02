NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019

_____

364 FPUS51 KOKX 020806

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

NYZ072-022030-

New York (Manhattan)-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-022030-

Bronx-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-022030-

Northern Queens-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-022030-

Southern Queens-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-022030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ074-022030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ177-022030-

Northern Nassau-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-022030-

Southern Nassau-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ078-022030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-022030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-022030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-022030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-022030-

Southern Westchester-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-022030-

Northern Westchester-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ069-022030-

Rockland-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ068-022030-

Putnam-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-022030-

Orange-

406 AM EDT Sat Nov 2 2019

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather