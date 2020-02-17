NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
_____
592 FPUS51 KOKX 170834
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
NYZ072-172115-
New York (Manhattan)-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ073-172115-
Bronx-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ176-172115-
Northern Queens-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ178-172115-
Southern Queens-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ075-172115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ074-172115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ177-172115-
Northern Nassau-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ179-172115-
Southern Nassau-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ078-172115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ080-172115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ079-172115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ081-172115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ071-172115-
Southern Westchester-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ070-172115-
Northern Westchester-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain with possible snow and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ069-172115-
Rockland-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain with possible snow and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ068-172115-
Putnam-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ067-172115-
Orange-
334 AM EST Mon Feb 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow, rain with a slight chance of freezing rain in
the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather