NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020

_____

450 FPUS51 KOKX 290841

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

NYZ072-292130-

New York (Manhattan)-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-292130-

Bronx-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-292130-

Northern Queens-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-292130-

Southern Queens-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-292130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-292130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-292130-

Northern Nassau-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ179-292130-

Southern Nassau-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ078-292130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-292130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-292130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-292130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-292130-

Southern Westchester-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-292130-

Northern Westchester-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-292130-

Rockland-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-292130-

Putnam-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-292130-

Orange-

341 AM EST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather