NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

NYZ072-072115-

New York (Manhattan)-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ073-072115-

Bronx-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ176-072115-

Northern Queens-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ178-072115-

Southern Queens-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ075-072115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-072115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-072115-

Northern Nassau-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ179-072115-

Southern Nassau-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ078-072115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ080-072115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-072115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ081-072115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-072115-

Southern Westchester-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ070-072115-

Northern Westchester-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-072115-

Rockland-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-072115-

Putnam-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-072115-

Orange-

343 AM EST Sat Mar 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

