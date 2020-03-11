NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020
_____
109 FPUS51 KOKX 110708
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
NYZ072-112015-
New York (Manhattan)-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ073-112015-
Bronx-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ176-112015-
Northern Queens-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Not as
cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ178-112015-
Southern Queens-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ075-112015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ074-112015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ177-112015-
Northern Nassau-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ179-112015-
Southern Nassau-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ078-112015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ080-112015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ079-112015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ081-112015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ071-112015-
Southern Westchester-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ070-112015-
Northern Westchester-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ069-112015-
Rockland-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ068-112015-
Putnam-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ067-112015-
Orange-
308 AM EDT Wed Mar 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather