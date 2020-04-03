NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 2, 2020

_____

526 FPUS51 KOKX 030713

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

NYZ072-032015-

New York (Manhattan)-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ073-032015-

Bronx-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-032015-

Northern Queens-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-032015-

Southern Queens-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-032015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ074-032015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ179-032015-

Southern Nassau-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-032015-

Northern Nassau-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-032015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-032015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-032015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 50. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-032015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 50. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-032015-

Southern Westchester-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ070-032015-

Northern Westchester-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ069-032015-

Rockland-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ068-032015-

Putnam-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-032015-

Orange-

313 AM EDT Fri Apr 3 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather