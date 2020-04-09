NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

NYZ072-092015-

New York (Manhattan)-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ073-092015-

Bronx-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ176-092015-

Northern Queens-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs

around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ178-092015-

Southern Queens-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ075-092015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ074-092015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ179-092015-

Southern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs

around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ177-092015-

Northern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-092015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Windy with highs around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-092015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ081-092015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy with lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ079-092015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-092015-

Southern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ070-092015-

Northern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ069-092015-

Rockland-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ068-092015-

Putnam-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ067-092015-

Orange-

334 AM EDT Thu Apr 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Rain may be heavy at times

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

