NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

NYZ072-272015-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ073-272015-

Bronx-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ176-272015-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ178-272015-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ075-272015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ074-272015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ179-272015-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ177-272015-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-272015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ078-272015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ081-272015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ079-272015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-272015-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ070-272015-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ069-272015-

Rockland-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ068-272015-

Putnam-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ067-272015-

Orange-

325 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

