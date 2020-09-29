NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020
919 FPUS51 KOKX 290925
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
NYZ072-292015-
New York (Manhattan)-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest
around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ073-292015-
Bronx-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the morning. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ176-292015-
Northern Queens-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the morning. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ178-292015-
Southern Queens-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the morning. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ075-292015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the morning. Breezy and less humid with
highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ074-292015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ179-292015-
Southern Nassau-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the morning. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ177-292015-
Northern Nassau-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the morning. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ080-292015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the morning. Breezy and less humid with
highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ078-292015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the morning. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,
decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ081-292015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy
with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
50 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ079-292015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing
to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy
with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ071-292015-
Southern Westchester-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds in the morning. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ070-292015-
Northern Westchester-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ069-292015-
Rockland-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ068-292015-
Putnam-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ067-292015-
Orange-
525 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
