NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020

_____

748 FPUS51 KOKX 220822

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

NYZ072-222115-

New York (Manhattan)-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-222115-

Bronx-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-222115-

Northern Queens-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-222115-

Southern Queens-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-222115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-222115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-222115-

Northern Nassau-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-222115-

Southern Nassau-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-222115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-222115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ079-222115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

morning. Windy with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-222115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

morning. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-222115-

Southern Westchester-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-222115-

Northern Westchester-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-222115-

Rockland-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ068-222115-

Putnam-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Breezy with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-222115-

Orange-

322 AM EST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather