NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

NYZ072-252115-

New York (Manhattan)-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ073-252115-

Bronx-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ176-252115-

Northern Queens-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ178-252115-

Southern Queens-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ075-252115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ074-252115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ177-252115-

Northern Nassau-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ179-252115-

Southern Nassau-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ078-252115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ080-252115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ079-252115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Very

windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s.

NYZ081-252115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Very

windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s this afternoon. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 65 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

40s.

NYZ071-252115-

Southern Westchester-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ070-252115-

Northern Westchester-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ069-252115-

Rockland-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ068-252115-

Putnam-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ067-252115-

Orange-

311 AM EST Fri Dec 25 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, mainly this morning. Rain may be heavy at times

this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around

40 this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

