NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

National Weather Service New York NY

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bronx-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Queens-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Queens-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 40. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Nassau-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Nassau-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 40. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest Suffolk-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest Suffolk-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast Suffolk-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Southeast Suffolk-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Westchester-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Westchester-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rockland-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Putnam-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Orange-

341 AM EDT Thu Mar 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow, rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

