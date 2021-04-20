NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

New York (Manhattan)-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Bronx-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Queens-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Queens-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Nassau-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Nassau-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast Suffolk-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Westchester-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Westchester-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Rockland-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Putnam-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Orange-

347 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

