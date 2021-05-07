NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

NYZ072-072015-

New York (Manhattan)-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ073-072015-

Bronx-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ176-072015-

Northern Queens-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ178-072015-

Southern Queens-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ075-072015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ074-072015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ177-072015-

Northern Nassau-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ179-072015-

Southern Nassau-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ078-072015-

Northwest Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ080-072015-

Southwest Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ079-072015-

Northeast Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ081-072015-

Southeast Suffolk-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ071-072015-

Southern Westchester-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ070-072015-

Northern Westchester-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ069-072015-

Rockland-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ068-072015-

Putnam-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ067-072015-

Orange-

343 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

