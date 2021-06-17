NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

NYZ072-172015-

New York (Manhattan)-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ073-172015-

Bronx-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ176-172015-

Northern Queens-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ178-172015-

Southern Queens-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ075-172015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ074-172015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ177-172015-

Northern Nassau-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ179-172015-

Southern Nassau-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ078-172015-

Northwest Suffolk-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ080-172015-

Southwest Suffolk-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ079-172015-

Northeast Suffolk-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ081-172015-

Southeast Suffolk-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ071-172015-

Southern Westchester-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ070-172015-

Northern Westchester-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ069-172015-

Rockland-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ068-172015-

Putnam-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ067-172015-

Orange-

311 AM EDT Thu Jun 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

