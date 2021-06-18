NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

NYZ072-180915-

New York (Manhattan)-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ073-180915-

Bronx-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ176-180915-

Northern Queens-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ178-180915-

Southern Queens-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ075-180915-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ074-180915-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ177-180915-

Northern Nassau-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ179-180915-

Southern Nassau-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ078-180915-

Northwest Suffolk-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ080-180915-

Southwest Suffolk-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ079-180915-

Northeast Suffolk-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ081-180915-

Southeast Suffolk-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ071-180915-

Southern Westchester-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ070-180915-

Northern Westchester-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ069-180915-

Rockland-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ068-180915-

Putnam-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ067-180915-

Orange-

404 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

