NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

NYZ072-292000-

New York (Manhattan)-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ073-292000-

Bronx-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ176-292000-

Northern Queens-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ178-292000-

Southern Queens-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ075-292000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ074-292000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ177-292000-

Northern Nassau-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ179-292000-

Southern Nassau-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up

to 100.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ078-292000-

Northwest Suffolk-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-292000-

Southwest Suffolk-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ079-292000-

Northeast Suffolk-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ081-292000-

Southeast Suffolk-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-292000-

Southern Westchester-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ070-292000-

Northern Westchester-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ069-292000-

Rockland-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ068-292000-

Putnam-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ067-292000-

Orange-

401 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

