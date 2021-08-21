NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 20, 2021

_____

900 FPUS51 KOKX 210729

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

NYZ072-212000-

New York (Manhattan)-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-212000-

Bronx-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-212000-

Northern Queens-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-212000-

Southern Queens-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-212000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-212000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers

likely. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-212000-

Northern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing

to northwest 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-212000-

Southern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-212000-

Northwest Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Showers with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-212000-

Southwest Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WATCH IN EFFECT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds

40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 55 to 65 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Showers with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing

to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-212000-

Northeast Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southeast and

increasing to 55 to 65 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Showers with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Windy with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy

with lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-212000-

Southeast Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...HURRICANE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible with hurricane

conditions also possible. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

East winds 45 to 55 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, becoming

southeast 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected with hurricane

conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 35 to

45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

with lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-212000-

Southern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-212000-

Northern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with

lows around 70. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-212000-

Rockland-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with

lows in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-212000-

Putnam-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-212000-

Orange-

328 AM EDT Sat Aug 21 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with

lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather