NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 8, 2021

_____

076 FPUS51 KOKX 090843

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

NYZ072-092100-

New York (Manhattan)-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ073-092100-

Bronx-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ176-092100-

Northern Queens-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ178-092100-

Southern Queens-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ075-092100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ074-092100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ177-092100-

Northern Nassau-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ179-092100-

Southern Nassau-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ078-092100-

Northwest Suffolk-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ080-092100-

Southwest Suffolk-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-092100-

Northeast Suffolk-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Breezy with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ081-092100-

Southeast Suffolk-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ071-092100-

Southern Westchester-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ070-092100-

Northern Westchester-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ069-092100-

Rockland-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ068-092100-

Putnam-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ067-092100-

Orange-

343 AM EST Thu Dec 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather