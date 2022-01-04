NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022

_____

512 FPUS51 KOKX 040831

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

NYZ072-042100-

New York (Manhattan)-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ073-042100-

Bronx-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ176-042100-

Northern Queens-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ178-042100-

Southern Queens-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ075-042100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ074-042100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or patchy freezing

drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ177-042100-

Northern Nassau-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ179-042100-

Southern Nassau-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ078-042100-

Northwest Suffolk-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ080-042100-

Southwest Suffolk-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ079-042100-

Northeast Suffolk-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ081-042100-

Southeast Suffolk-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ071-042100-

Southern Westchester-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ070-042100-

Northern Westchester-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ069-042100-

Rockland-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ068-042100-

Putnam-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ067-042100-

Orange-

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain

or patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation

possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather