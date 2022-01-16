NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

984 FPUS51 KOKX 160845

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

NYZ072-162100-

New York (Manhattan)-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy and not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ073-162100-

Bronx-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Windy and

not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ176-162100-

Northern Queens-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy and not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ178-162100-

Southern Queens-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ075-162100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy and not as cool

with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ074-162100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy and not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ177-162100-

Northern Nassau-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Windy and not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph,

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ179-162100-

Southern Nassau-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-162100-

Northwest Suffolk-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy and not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. East winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-162100-

Southwest Suffolk-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM EST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain with snow likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Very windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 60 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph, decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-162100-

Northeast Suffolk-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy

and not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-162100-

Southeast Suffolk-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Very windy and not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing

to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ071-162100-

Southern Westchester-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST

MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy and not

as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ070-162100-

Northern Westchester-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain with sleet likely in the

evening, then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ069-162100-

Rockland-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain with sleet likely in the

evening, then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ068-162100-

Putnam-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain with sleet likely in the

evening, then rain, snow with sleet likely with freezing rain

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after

midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain

likely with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ067-162100-

Orange-

344 AM EST Sun Jan 16 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM EST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Snow and freezing rain with sleet likely in the

evening, then rain, freezing rain and snow with sleet likely

after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with lows in the lower

20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain with snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

