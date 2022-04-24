NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

NYZ072-242000-

New York (Manhattan)-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ073-242000-

Bronx-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ176-242000-

Northern Queens-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ178-242000-

Southern Queens-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ075-242000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ074-242000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ177-242000-

Northern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ179-242000-

Southern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ078-242000-

Northwest Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ080-242000-

Southwest Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ079-242000-

Northeast Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ081-242000-

Southeast Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ071-242000-

Southern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ070-242000-

Northern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ069-242000-

Rockland-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ068-242000-

Putnam-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ067-242000-

Orange-

334 AM EDT Sun Apr 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

