NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ 281 FPUS51 KOKX 170802 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 NYZ072-172000- New York (Manhattan)- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ073-172000- Bronx- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ176-172000- Northern Queens- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ178-172000- Southern Queens- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ075-172000- Kings (Brooklyn)- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ074-172000- Richmond (Staten Island)- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ177-172000- Northern Nassau- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ179-172000- Southern Nassau- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ078-172000- Northwest Suffolk- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ080-172000- Southwest Suffolk- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ079-172000- Northeast Suffolk- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ081-172000- Southeast Suffolk- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ071-172000- Southern Westchester- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ070-172000- Northern Westchester- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ069-172000- Rockland- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ068-172000- Putnam- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ067-172000- Orange- 401 AM EDT Tue May 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$