NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022

_____

830 FPUS51 KOKX 310752

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

NYZ072-312000-

New York (Manhattan)-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-312000-

Bronx-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-312000-

Northern Queens-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-312000-

Southern Queens-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-312000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-312000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-312000-

Northern Nassau-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ179-312000-

Southern Nassau-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-312000-

Northwest Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-312000-

Southwest Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ079-312000-

Northeast Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ081-312000-

Southeast Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ071-312000-

Southern Westchester-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-312000-

Northern Westchester-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-312000-

Rockland-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-312000-

Putnam-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-312000-

Orange-

351 AM EDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather