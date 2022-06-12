NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bronx-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Queens-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Queens-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Nassau-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Nassau-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest Suffolk-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest Suffolk-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Northeast Suffolk-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast Suffolk-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Westchester-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Westchester-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rockland-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Putnam-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

358 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

