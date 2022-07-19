NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022

_____

032 FPUS51 KOKX 190712

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

NYZ072-192000-

New York (Manhattan)-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-192000-

Bronx-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-192000-

Northern Queens-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values

up to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-192000-

Southern Queens-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-192000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-192000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 102 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-192000-

Northern Nassau-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-192000-

Southern Nassau-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-192000-

Northwest Suffolk-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-192000-

Southwest Suffolk-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-192000-

Northeast Suffolk-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-192000-

Southeast Suffolk-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values in the mid

90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-192000-

Southern Westchester-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values

up to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-192000-

Northern Westchester-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-192000-

Rockland-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-192000-

Putnam-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 100 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-192000-

Orange-

311 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather