NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bronx-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Queens-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Queens-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Nassau-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Nassau-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest Suffolk-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest Suffolk-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast Suffolk-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast Suffolk-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Westchester-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Westchester-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Rockland-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Putnam-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orange-

417 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

