NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

NYZ072-242000-

New York (Manhattan)-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ073-242000-

Bronx-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ176-242000-

Northern Queens-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ178-242000-

Southern Queens-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ075-242000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ074-242000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ177-242000-

Northern Nassau-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ179-242000-

Southern Nassau-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ078-242000-

Northwest Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ080-242000-

Southwest Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ079-242000-

Northeast Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ081-242000-

Southeast Suffolk-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ071-242000-

Southern Westchester-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ070-242000-

Northern Westchester-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ069-242000-

Rockland-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ068-242000-

Putnam-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ067-242000-

Orange-

351 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

