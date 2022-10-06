NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

443 FPUS51 KOKX 060739

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

NYZ072-062000-

New York (Manhattan)-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-062000-

Bronx-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-062000-

Northern Queens-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-062000-

Southern Queens-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ075-062000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-062000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-062000-

Northern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ179-062000-

Southern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ078-062000-

Northwest Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ080-062000-

Southwest Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ079-062000-

Northeast Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-062000-

Southeast Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-062000-

Southern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ070-062000-

Northern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ069-062000-

Rockland-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ068-062000-

Putnam-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ067-062000-

Orange-

339 AM EDT Thu Oct 6 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather