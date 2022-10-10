NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022

_____

983 FPUS51 KOKX 100711

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

NYZ072-102000-

New York (Manhattan)-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ073-102000-

Bronx-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ176-102000-

Northern Queens-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ178-102000-

Southern Queens-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-102000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ074-102000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ177-102000-

Northern Nassau-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-102000-

Southern Nassau-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-102000-

Northwest Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-102000-

Southwest Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-102000-

Northeast Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-102000-

Southeast Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-102000-

Southern Westchester-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-102000-

Northern Westchester-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ069-102000-

Rockland-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ068-102000-

Putnam-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ067-102000-

Orange-

310 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather