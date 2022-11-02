NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

NYZ072-021500-

New York (Manhattan)-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ073-021500-

Bronx-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ176-021500-

Northern Queens-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ178-021500-

Southern Queens-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ075-021500-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ074-021500-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ177-021500-

Northern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ179-021500-

Southern Nassau-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ078-021500-

Northwest Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ080-021500-

Southwest Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ079-021500-

Northeast Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ081-021500-

Southeast Suffolk-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ071-021500-

Southern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ070-021500-

Northern Westchester-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ069-021500-

Rockland-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ068-021500-

Putnam-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ067-021500-

Orange-

339 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

