NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

National Weather Service New York NY

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

New York (Manhattan)-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Bronx-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Queens-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Queens-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cold with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Nassau-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Nassau-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest Suffolk-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest Suffolk-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast Suffolk-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast Suffolk-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Westchester-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Westchester-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Rockland-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Putnam-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

Orange-

307 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

