NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

093 FPUS51 KOKX 240846

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

NYZ072-241600-

New York (Manhattan)-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ073-241600-

Bronx-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ176-241600-

Northern Queens-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ178-241600-

Southern Queens-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ075-241600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ074-241600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ177-241600-

Northern Nassau-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ179-241600-

Southern Nassau-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ078-241600-

Northwest Suffolk-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ080-241600-

Southwest Suffolk-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ079-241600-

Northeast Suffolk-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ081-241600-

Southeast Suffolk-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ071-241600-

Southern Westchester-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ070-241600-

Northern Westchester-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ069-241600-

Rockland-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ068-241600-

Putnam-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ067-241600-

Orange-

345 AM EST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

