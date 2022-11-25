NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

NYZ072-251600-

New York (Manhattan)-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ073-251600-

Bronx-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ176-251600-

Northern Queens-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ178-251600-

Southern Queens-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ075-251600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ074-251600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ177-251600-

Northern Nassau-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ179-251600-

Southern Nassau-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ078-251600-

Northwest Suffolk-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ080-251600-

Southwest Suffolk-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ079-251600-

Northeast Suffolk-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ081-251600-

Southeast Suffolk-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-251600-

Southern Westchester-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ070-251600-

Northern Westchester-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ069-251600-

Rockland-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ068-251600-

Putnam-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ067-251600-

Orange-

337 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

