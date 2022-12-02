NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

_____

751 FPUS51 KOKX 020858

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

NYZ072-021600-

New York (Manhattan)-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ073-021600-

Bronx-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ176-021600-

Northern Queens-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ178-021600-

Southern Queens-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-021600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ074-021600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ177-021600-

Northern Nassau-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ179-021600-

Southern Nassau-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ078-021600-

Northwest Suffolk-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ080-021600-

Southwest Suffolk-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ079-021600-

Northeast Suffolk-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-021600-

Southeast Suffolk-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers, windy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-021600-

Southern Westchester-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-021600-

Northern Westchester-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ069-021600-

Rockland-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ068-021600-

Putnam-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ067-021600-

Orange-

357 AM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers, freezing rain and rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,

snow showers and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather