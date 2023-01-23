NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

NYZ072-231700-

New York (Manhattan)-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ073-231700-

Bronx-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

around 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ176-231700-

Northern Queens-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ178-231700-

Southern Queens-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ075-231700-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ074-231700-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ177-231700-

Northern Nassau-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 40. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ179-231700-

Southern Nassau-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ078-231700-

Northwest Suffolk-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ080-231700-

Southwest Suffolk-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows around 40. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ079-231700-

Northeast Suffolk-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a slight chance of

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ081-231700-

Southeast Suffolk-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows around 40. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, windy with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ071-231700-

Southern Westchester-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ070-231700-

Northern Westchester-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain, snow and sleet this morning, then rain and snow

this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ069-231700-

Rockland-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

NYZ068-231700-

Putnam-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Snow, rain and sleet this morning, then snow and rain

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ067-231700-

Orange-

405 AM EST Mon Jan 23 2023

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and sleet in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Additional light sleet accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

