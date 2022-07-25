NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 502

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

433 PM EDT MON JUL 25 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BRONX COLUMBIA DUTCHESS

GREENE KINGS NASSAU

NEW YORK ORANGE PUTNAM

QUEENS RICHMOND ROCKLAND

SUFFOLK SULLIVAN ULSTER

WESTCHESTER

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and

Jefferson counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTY...

At 435 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neversink, or

near Liberty, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Fallsburg, Liberty, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Woodridge, White

Sulphur Springs, Parksville, Loch Sheldrake, Woodbourne and

Grahamsville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

