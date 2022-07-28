NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 505

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

523 PM EDT THU JUL 28 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA

DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX

FRANKLIN GREENE OTSEGO

RENSSELAER ST. LAWRENCE SARATOGA

SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE SULLIVAN

ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Columbia County in east central New York...

Southeastern Albany County in east central New York...

Southern Rensselaer County in east central New York...

* Until 615 PM EDT.

* At 524 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over

Castleton-On-Hudson, or near East Greenbush, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Albany, East Greenbush, Rensselaer, Nassau, Stephentown, New

Lebanon, Valatie, Castleton-On-Hudson, Kinderhook, West Sand Lake,

Averill Park, Sand Lake, Coeymans, Canaan, East Nassau, Brookview,

Van Hoesen Station, West Stephentown, Jacks Corners and Millers

Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to

the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov...

On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany

