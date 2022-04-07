WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Albany NY

717 PM EDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Canajoharie Creek Near Canajoharie.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, The creek is out of its banks and floods

nearby properties.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this evening to a crest of 8.9 feet tonight. It is expected

to fall below flood stage late tonight.

- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Canajoharie Creek

Canajoharie

Flood Stage: 8.0

Observed Stage at Thu 6 pm: 6.2

Forecast:

Thu 8 pm 7.7

Fri 2 am 8.9

Fri 8 am 7.4

